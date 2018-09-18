Number of Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan Could Grow to 10,000 – Envoy to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Islamic State terrorist organization (Daesh) is on the rise in war-torn Afghanistan, and the group’s numbers could soon grow to up to 10,000 members in the country, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia warned during a Security Council meeting on Monday.
“At the focus of our close attention is a surge of terrorist activity by the Afghan wing of ISIL [Daesh terror group], whose ranks are growing largely due to foreign fighters with battlefield experience in Syria and Iraq,” Nebenzia said. “According to our information, the number of ISIL adherents may reach 10,000 individuals.”
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Super Typhoon Mangkhut Rips Through Hong Kong After Pummeling Philippines
-
Philippines: Landslides Caused by Typhoon Mangkhut Trap Miners
-
Mangkhut Death Toll Reportedly Hits 25 as Severe Typhoon Batters Philippines
-
At Least 10 People Killed in Fire on Ship Off Coast of Indonesia
-
Thousands of Filipinos Flee Coming Typhoon