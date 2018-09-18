Number of Daesh Terrorists in Afghanistan Could Grow to 10,000 – Envoy to UN





WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Islamic State terrorist organization (Daesh) is on the rise in war-torn Afghanistan, and the group’s numbers could soon grow to up to 10,000 members in the country, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia warned during a Security Council meeting on Monday.

“At the focus of our close attention is a surge of terrorist activity by the Afghan wing of ISIL [Daesh terror group], whose ranks are growing largely due to foreign fighters with battlefield experience in Syria and Iraq,” Nebenzia said. “According to our information, the number of ISIL adherents may reach 10,000 individuals.”

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article