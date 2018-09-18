A truck laden with cassava roots in Thailand
North

Huge drug haul intercepted in Sukhothai province

By TN / September 18, 2018

A huge drug haul of ten million meth pills and 35 kilogrammes of heroin believed bound for a third country was intercepted in the northern province of Sukhothai on Monday.

Narcotic police stopped a pick-up truck on Sukhothai-Tak detour road in Tambon Ban Kluay, Muang district of Sukhothai and found the drugs hidden beneath sacks of chicken feces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

