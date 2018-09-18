iPhone Takes Bullet For Cop in Pattaya Gun Battle





PATTAYA — A Pattaya cop almost took one to the hip during a restaurant shootout with a big-time gangster – if not for his smartphone.

Sgt. Maj. Powaret Banjong said Tuesday he was recovering from the hard-boiled encounter in which his iPhone protected him from a bullet fired by a rampaging gunman.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

Share this article