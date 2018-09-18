iPhone Takes Bullet For Cop in Pattaya Gun Battle

PATTAYA — A Pattaya cop almost took one to the hip during a restaurant shootout with a big-time gangster – if not for his smartphone.
Sgt. Maj. Powaret Banjong said Tuesday he was recovering from the hard-boiled encounter in which his iPhone protected him from a bullet fired by a rampaging gunman.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.