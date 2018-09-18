Warning of dengue fever in Bangkok





Bangkokians, especially children, have been warned to protect themselves from dengue fever which has since the beginning of this year infected more than 5,800 people in Bangkok with five fatalities so far.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said Monday that dengue fever which is transmitted by Aedes Aegpti mosquito bites is spreading widely during this period of rainy season.

