Warning of dengue fever in Bangkok

Bangkokians, especially children, have been warned to protect themselves from dengue fever which has since the beginning of this year infected more than 5,800 people in Bangkok with five fatalities so far.
Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said Monday that dengue fever which is transmitted by Aedes Aegpti mosquito bites is spreading widely during this period of rainy season.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Student actor slams into fellow motorcyclist, both killed
-
Cabbie who chased passengers out of his car fined 3,000 baht
-
Truck knocks down three power poles on Bangkok soi, causing traffic snarls
-
6,000 people found breaking traffic laws in Bangkok
-
Woman faints, briefly disrupts services at Morchit station