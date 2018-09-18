Dengue fever mosquito close-up
Bangkok

Warning of dengue fever in Bangkok

By TN / September 18, 2018

Bangkokians, especially children, have been warned to protect themselves from dengue fever which has since the beginning of this year infected more than 5,800 people in Bangkok with five fatalities so far.

Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said Monday that dengue fever which is transmitted by Aedes Aegpti mosquito bites is spreading widely during this period of rainy season.

