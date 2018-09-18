Student actor slams into fellow motorcyclist, both killed





Two teenage motorcyclists, one of them a film actor, were killed early Tuesday morning when they collided head-on on Bangkok’s Memorial Bridge.

Police said Thon Buri Rajabhat University freshman Thitiwat Theeraparp, 19, who appeared in the movie “Luang Phi Jazz 4G”, swerved to avoid hitting a bus and collided with an oncoming motorcycle driven by an 18-year-old man identified only by the first name Thanawat.

