Memorial Bridge in Bangkok
Bangkok

Student actor slams into fellow motorcyclist, both killed

By TN / September 18, 2018

Two teenage motorcyclists, one of them a film actor, were killed early Tuesday morning when they collided head-on on Bangkok’s Memorial Bridge.

Police said Thon Buri Rajabhat University freshman Thitiwat Theeraparp, 19, who appeared in the movie “Luang Phi Jazz 4G”, swerved to avoid hitting a bus and collided with an oncoming motorcycle driven by an 18-year-old man identified only by the first name Thanawat.

