Taxi at gas station in Thailand
Bangkok

Cabbie who chased passengers out of his car fined 3,000 baht

By TN / September 18, 2018

A Bangkok taxi driver was fined 3,000 baht on Monday and given a lecture on good manners and proper conduct for three hours for chasing two passengers out of his car, claiming he was “too lazy” to send them to their destination.

Mr Sukree Charupoom, director of land transport inspection division, said his office quickly responded to a complaint posted in the social media of two passengers who boarded a pink-white taxi on Saturday night for a ride to Ekamai.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close