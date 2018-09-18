Cabbie who chased passengers out of his car fined 3,000 baht





A Bangkok taxi driver was fined 3,000 baht on Monday and given a lecture on good manners and proper conduct for three hours for chasing two passengers out of his car, claiming he was “too lazy” to send them to their destination.

Mr Sukree Charupoom, director of land transport inspection division, said his office quickly responded to a complaint posted in the social media of two passengers who boarded a pink-white taxi on Saturday night for a ride to Ekamai.

By Thai PBS World

