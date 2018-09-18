Truck knocks down three power poles on Bangkok soi, causing traffic snarls

Traffic locked up on Soi Pridi Banomyong 2 under the Chalong Rat expressway after a truck brought down three power poles in a chain reaction Tuesday morning.
JS100 traffic radio station reported that the accident happened at 7.30am when a truck hit a fibre optics cable and then hit a power pole, causing it to fall and pull two others down with it.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
