Truck knocks down three power poles on Bangkok soi, causing traffic snarls





Traffic locked up on Soi Pridi Banomyong 2 under the Chalong Rat expressway after a truck brought down three power poles in a chain reaction Tuesday morning.

JS100 traffic radio station reported that the accident happened at 7.30am when a truck hit a fibre optics cable and then hit a power pole, causing it to fall and pull two others down with it.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

