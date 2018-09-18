6,000 people found breaking traffic laws in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 18th September 2018 (NNT) – Nearly 6,000 people violated traffic regulations last month in Bangkok with fines totaling more than 1 million baht.
According to the City Law Enforcement Department (CLED), 5,711 people were prosecuted for illegal parking and driving on pavements while 2,437 others received verbal warnings between July and August.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
