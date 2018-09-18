Songthaew in Rayong
New Zealander collides with Thai motorcyclist going the wrong way on bridge in Rayong

A dash cam video from the car of a New Zealander driving in Rayong showed the moment he collided with a Thai motorcyclist going the wrong way in the right lane on a bridge.

The 28 year old motorcyclist was killed. He was named as a local employee called Worawut.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Thai Rath

