Tourists stranded as Phuket weather, Typhoon Mangkhut affects flights





PHUKET: Ministry of Tourism & Sports (MoTs) Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra has ordered the Tourist Assistance Centre in Phuket to provide him with daily updates on the flight situation at Phuket International Airport after 19 flights were cancelled on Sunday (Sept 16).

Mr Pongpanu gave the order yesterday (Sept 17), and requested that Phuket Tourist Police also keep him informed on the latest developments after the mass flight cancellations due to Typhoon Mangkhut making landfall in China.

By The Phuket News

