Royal Turf Club of Thailand closes for good





Curtain was finally down today for the Royal Turf Club of Thailand, commonly known as the Nang Loeng racecourse, after 102 years in service as a venue of horse racing and legal betting since it was opened by then King Vajiravudh on December 18, 1916.

To give the racecourse a fond farewell and a final treat to horse race punters, the club held a horse race which attracted a strong crowd of mostly middle-aged and elderly males.

