Bangkok Southern Bus Terminal
News

Mor Chit redevelopment to resume after 2-decade delay

By TN / September 17, 2018

The Treasury Department will ask the cabinet to approve a 26-billion-baht contract for the redevelopment of the old 63-rai Mor Chit bus terminal compound by Bangkok Terminal Co.

The project was originally contracted out 22 years ago, and delayed by legal challenges.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close