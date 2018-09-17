Mor Chit redevelopment to resume after 2-decade delay

The Treasury Department will ask the cabinet to approve a 26-billion-baht contract for the redevelopment of the old 63-rai Mor Chit bus terminal compound by Bangkok Terminal Co.
The project was originally contracted out 22 years ago, and delayed by legal challenges.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI
BANGKOK POST
