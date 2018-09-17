Thai Police Move Against ‘Little Ghost’ Recruiters

BANGKOK — Thai police promised to step up a crackdown on recruiting agents supplying illegal workers to South Korea, weeks after the Seoul government reportedly mulled an end to visa waivers for Thai travelers.
A woman was arrested Friday for allegedly operating an illegal international recruiting service on Facebook. The chief of metro police division 1 said the computer crime police force is now monitoring such illegal online recruiting, which has damaged the image of Thai tourists.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.