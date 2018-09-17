Highway in South Korea
Thai Police Move Against ‘Little Ghost’ Recruiters

By TN / September 17, 2018

BANGKOK — Thai police promised to step up a crackdown on recruiting agents supplying illegal workers to South Korea, weeks after the Seoul government reportedly mulled an end to visa waivers for Thai travelers.

A woman was arrested Friday for allegedly operating an illegal international recruiting service on Facebook. The chief of metro police division 1 said the computer crime police force is now monitoring such illegal online recruiting, which has damaged the image of Thai tourists.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

