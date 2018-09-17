NIDA Poll: New welfare card scheme boosts economy





BANGKOK, 17th September 2018 (NNT) – A recent survey of the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) has revealed that people believe the government’s welfare card scheme helps boost the economy, following the subsequent decision to grant another 100-200 baht to cardholders who sign up for occupational training programs.

According to the latest NIDA Poll, 65.60% of 1,253 people sampled said they hadn’t registered as low-income earners to take advantage of the government’s welfare card scheme. The poll-takers were asked to weigh up the impact of the welfare card program on the economy.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

