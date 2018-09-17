Knife-Wielding Attacker Injures Policeman in Brussels Park





Belgian police have shot and injured a man after he attacked one of their officers with a knife in a northern neighborhood of Brussels, according to a spokeswoman.

“The incident occurred in the Maximilien park area (Ferme du Parc Maximilien), where a police officer was slightly wounded after a man attacked him with a knife, his colleagues used batons and gas canisters to neutralize the attacker; he continued to threaten, then (the officer) had to use his weapon; he was also wounded,” Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere has informed.

The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, was shot in the chest and the leg and is now hospitalized and in severe condition.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

