SEOUL — Dozens of Thai nationals have frozen to death in Korea in this year, pointing to a worrying trend, the Thai Embassy in Seoul disclosed Tuesday night.

Harsh winters and lack of access to healthcare are to blame for the deaths of 66 undocumented Thai workers, a number that has more than doubled over four years ago as the ranks of Thai workers have swelled.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English