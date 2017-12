The Crime Suppression Division has launched an investigation into five cases involving disputes over the ownerships of first-prize government lottery tickets as it suspects they are organised crime.

The move came after a former police officer from Kanchanaburi province asked the Royal Thai Police Office to intervene in his case in which a teacher claimed to be the real owner of his first-prize tickets worth 30 million baht.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST