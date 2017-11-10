Friday, November 10, 2017
Home > North > Lottery vendors told to leave Sothon Wararam Worawihan Temple

Lottery vendors told to leave Sothon Wararam Worawihan Temple

Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan, Chachoengsao
TN North 0

CHACHOENGSAO, 10th November 2017 (NNT)-Fifty three lottery and amulet vendors at Sothon Wararam Worawihan Temple have been told to leave the temple as they are violating the Sangha Act 1962.

Deputy Director of the Chachoengsao Provincial Office of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Maj Gen Panich Siriphala and his officers, earlier visited the temple to speak with lottery and amulet vendors.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Rural Royal Thai Police pick up truck in Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province

20 arrested for stealing 223 million from a cooperative in Ang Thong

Breaking News

7-Eleven deploys pigs as store pets

Breaking News

Northbound trains suspended due to flooding

Leave a Reply