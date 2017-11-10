Lottery vendors told to leave Sothon Wararam Worawihan Temple

CHACHOENGSAO, 10th November 2017 (NNT)-Fifty three lottery and amulet vendors at Sothon Wararam Worawihan Temple have been told to leave the temple as they are violating the Sangha Act 1962.

Deputy Director of the Chachoengsao Provincial Office of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Maj Gen Panich Siriphala and his officers, earlier visited the temple to speak with lottery and amulet vendors.

