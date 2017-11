The mother of a 13-year-old boy in a secondary school in Udon Thani province will bring her son to see the police today (Nov 10) after he admitted to have sexually assaulted a tween girl two weeks ago.

The mother’s move came after the father of the 12-year-old girl filed a complaint with police that his daughter was raped by a teenager as she was riding a motorcycle home in Muang district in late morning of Oct 29.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS