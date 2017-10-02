MOL working to stop visa violation in South Korea

BANGKOK, 2 October 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Labor has ordered stringent control against Thai workers attempting to illegally find employment in South Korea, so far stopping over 700.

Minister of Labor Gen Sirichai Distakul has said he has instructed his office’s agents to closely vet people traveling from Suvarnabhumi Airport to South Korea, specifically observing for indications they will attempt to find employment while on a tourist visa. The ministry has so far this year turned back 700 such people, mostly traveling as apparent tour groups.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand