Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered widespread crackdowns on mafia gangs to stop them causing trouble to Thai and foreign tourists across the country.

The aim is to build “safety zones” in crowded tourist attractions, defence spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich quoted Gen Prawit, also Defence Minister, as saying Sunday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM & WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST