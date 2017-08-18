Friday, August 18, 2017
South Korean man arrested for luring women into prostitution

Image of a street (soi) near Siam Square in Bangkok
A 39-year-old South Korean man has been arrested for his alleged role in a human trafficking gang that lured Thai women to South Korea with a promise of high-paid body massage jobs and then forced into prostitution.

Kim Hyoung Joon was apprehended at a condominium in Soi Sukhumvit 101/1 in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district on Wednesday, Department of Special Investigation (DSI) deputy chief Pol Colonel Songsak Raksaksakul told a press conference on Friday.

By Piyanuch Tamnukasetchai
The Nation

