Thai & Vietnamese businessmen sign economic cooperation deals

Supreme People's Court of Vietnam in Hanoi
BANGKOK, 18th August 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Air Chief Marshal Prachin Chantong and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc have witnessed the signing of business partnership deals between Thai and Vietnamese businessmen during a Vietnam-Thailand Economic Cooperation Forum.

The forum attracted more than 500 attendees from state and private organizations, including Transport Minister Arkom Termpitthayapaisith, Digital Economy and Society Minister Pichet Durongkaveroj, Thai and foreign business operators.

