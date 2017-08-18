UDD asks NACC to revive 2010 crackdown case

Core members of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) led by Nattawut Saikuar on Thursday (Aug 17) filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) asking it to revive the case on the government crackdown on red-shirt protesters in 2010.

Mr Nattawut said that the decision on Aug 2 by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Position Holders to dismiss the case against former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat and three other defendants — for ordering the dispersal of the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) demonstrators on Aug 7, 2008 — can be used as “new evidence” to seek the revival of the case on the 2010 crackdown on the UDD protesters.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS