Friday, August 18, 2017
Home > News > UDD asks NACC to revive 2010 crackdown case

UDD asks NACC to revive 2010 crackdown case

Armored car prepares to assault the Red Shirt barricade near Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok
TN News 0

Core members of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) led by Nattawut Saikuar on Thursday (Aug 17) filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) asking it to revive the case on the government crackdown on red-shirt protesters in 2010.

Mr Nattawut said that the decision on Aug 2 by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Position Holders to dismiss the case against former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat and three other defendants — for ordering the dispersal of the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD) demonstrators on Aug 7, 2008 — can be used as “new evidence” to seek the revival of the case on the 2010 crackdown on the UDD protesters.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Red and pink tablets

Orange-flavoured yaba emerges to lure youths

Breaking News

CMPO files for bail revocation against protest leader

Breaking News

Nine killed, 554 injured so far in Thai political violence since November 30

Leave a Reply