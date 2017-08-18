Friday, August 18, 2017
Home > News > Several People Stabbed In Turku, Finland, One Suspect Arrested

Several People Stabbed In Turku, Finland, One Suspect Arrested

Finnish police car
TN News 0

Finnish police say several people have been stabbed in an attack in Turku and warned people to stay away from the city in western Finland as security was being bolstered around the country.

Police said that one suspected attacker was arrested on August 18 following a shoot-out, and that a manhunt was under way to find other potential “perpetrators.”

“The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today,” Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on Twitter.

Finnish police said security had been reinforced at Helsinki’s airport and train stations after the stabbings.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thais worry about lasting violence

Breaking News

Over 100 Euro 2012 gamblers arrested in Thailand

Breaking News

Thaksin kicks off election campaign in new phone-in

Leave a Reply