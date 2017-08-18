Several People Stabbed In Turku, Finland, One Suspect Arrested

Finnish police say several people have been stabbed in an attack in Turku and warned people to stay away from the city in western Finland as security was being bolstered around the country.

Police said that one suspected attacker was arrested on August 18 following a shoot-out, and that a manhunt was under way to find other potential “perpetrators.”

“The government is closely following the events in Turku and the ongoing police operation. The government will meet later today,” Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila wrote on Twitter.

Finnish police said security had been reinforced at Helsinki’s airport and train stations after the stabbings.

