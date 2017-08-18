Iran Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Spain

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Spain that have killed at least 13 people and injured more than 100 others, renewing his call for a strong global alliance against violence and terrorism.

In a statement on Friday, Qassemi deplored the deadly attacks in Spain claimed by Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group as “inhumane” and offered his condolences to the people and government of the Western European country as well as the bereaved families of the victims.

“Following the consecutive battlefield defeats of the extremist terrorists in the region, the spread of blind terrorist operations around the world is on the agenda of these criminals, and the killing of ordinary and innocent people is among their sinister goals,” he noted.

“Today, no country, not even the obvious and secret supporters of the terrorists, can feel safe from this unpredictable global danger,” the spokesman said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency