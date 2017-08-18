Friday, August 18, 2017
Home > Asia > Iran Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Spain

Iran Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Spain

Driss Oukabir Soprano
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Spain that have killed at least 13 people and injured more than 100 others, renewing his call for a strong global alliance against violence and terrorism.

In a statement on Friday, Qassemi deplored the deadly attacks in Spain claimed by Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group as “inhumane” and offered his condolences to the people and government of the Western European country as well as the bereaved families of the victims.

“Following the consecutive battlefield defeats of the extremist terrorists in the region, the spread of blind terrorist operations around the world is on the agenda of these criminals, and the killing of ordinary and innocent people is among their sinister goals,” he noted.

“Today, no country, not even the obvious and secret supporters of the terrorists, can feel safe from this unpredictable global danger,” the spokesman said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Vietnam Airlines cancels four flights due to storm

Supreme Court of Israel

Truck rams into crowd in Jerusalem, 4 reportedly dead, 15 injured

Boats in Vietnam

Tons of Fish Are Dying Mysteriously in Vietnam – Whales, Too

Leave a Reply