The Bangkok Military Court on Wednesday (Dec 13) granted bail to Wanna “Maisaroh” Suansan, a Thai Muslim woman arrested for alleged involvement in the explosion at the Erawan Shrine at the Ratchaprasong intersection on Aug 17, 2015.

Ms Wanna was arrested on Nov 21 at Suvarnabhumi airport on her return to Thailand from Turkey.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS