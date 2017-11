A Thai woman suspected of facilitating the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing, the deadliest attack in Bangkok, returned to Thailand and was taken into police custody on Wednesday evening.

It was reported that Wanna Suansan, 30, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport with two young sons aged three and eighteen months. After being greeted by waiting relatives, she was whisked away to the Royal Thai Police Office for interrogation.

