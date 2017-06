BANGKOK — The trial of two Uighur men accused of staging a 2015 terror attack that killed 20 people could last until 2022, a defense lawyer said Monday.

Nearly two years after a bomb struck Erawan Shrine in the heart of Bangkok, police investigator Lt. Col. Somkiat Ploytubtim – the first out of 400 witnesses from the prosecutor’s side – was cross-examined by the defense today.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen

Khaosod English