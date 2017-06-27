Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Thai-Australian drug-smuggling operation busted

Mercedes-Benz S-350 police car in Bangkok
Thai and Australian authorities joined forces in a crackdown on a transnational drugs network from which they seized 1.7 million yaba pills and 296 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or “ice”, Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) chief Sirinya Sitdhichai announced on Tuesday.

Four Thai male suspects were arrested and identified as Sarayuth Ekmongkolsuk, 28, Adisak Kaengthongthae, 24, Thiwat Klin-obchey, 23, and Preutthichai Chaiyong, 22.

By Piyanuch Tamnukasetchai
