Fundraiser to save the life of Wacharapon, this 15-year-old schoolboy who will never see his mum again

Bangkok, 27 June – Mother, son, cousin were on the way back home from school when they were hit by a speeding Australian driver who fled the scene but finally got caught by Thai police.

Wacharapon is the sole survivor and will never see his mum and cousin if/when he wakes up.

His father works as a security guard 100 meters from where the accident happened.

He heard a big noise and rushed from work to help only to see his own family broken all over the road. This father earns about 450 Thai baht a day. Long hours for not much money.

An ex-BBC presenter living in Udon Thani has set up a fundraiser on the crowdfunding platform Weeboon to help the family with the funeral and to cover some of the hospital bills.

Donate to support Wacharapon: http://www.weeboon.com/en/campaigns/save-wacharapon

Join and keep in touch with the Weeboon’s community: https://www.facebook.com/weeboonofficial