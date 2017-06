BANGKOK:– Thailand has introduced new laws aimed at controlling the amount of migrant workers in the country, as well as foreigners who work in Thailand illegally.

Under the new laws, which have now come into effect, people who employ foreign workers illegally will also face tougher punishments, with employers set to face fines of between 400,000 – 800,000 THB for each foreigner they employ illegally.

