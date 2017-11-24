Two Don Mueang policemen win praise for using CPR to save a life

Friday, November 24, 2017
Two traffic policemen of the Don Mueang Police Station in Bangkok have won plaudits from Facebook users after their clip providing CPR to a man on a flyover on Wednesday went viral.

The clip of the two traffic policemen saving the life of a man on the pedestrian bridge on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road in front of the BAFS oil depot was posted on the Facebook page of the Don Mueang Police station at 11pm on Wednesday. By 1pm on Thursday, the post was “liked” more than 30,000 times and shared over 14,000 times. It received over 9,800 comments of praise.

