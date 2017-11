A female company executive has been arrested over allegations that she is a Chinese national who assumed a Thai citizen’s identity to work for a “zero-dollar” tour business network.

Tourist Police acting deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal told a press conference on Wednesday that the woman supplied the network with Chinese tourists in exchange for a payment of Bt300 each.

Full story: The Nation

By Kornkamon Aksorndech

The Nation