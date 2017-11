BANGKOK, 22 November 2017 (NNT) – The Tourist Police have busted an international call-center scam with the arrest of 82 fraud suspects.

Police Commissioner-General Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda announced that some of the arrested suspects were alleged as bosses and practitioners in such fraudulent scam.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau of Thailand