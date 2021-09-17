Two students nabbed for allegedly torching King’s portrait in Khon Kaen, bail granted







Two Khon Kaen University students were separately arrested on Monday morning by provincial police this morning (Friday) for allegedly torching the portrait of His Majesty the King in front of the Srinagarind Hospital in the early morning of Monday (September 13th). Both were later granted bail by the provincial court.

Armed with search warrants, issued by the Khon Kaen provincial court yesterday, two police teams searched the two houses in Muang district where the students have been staying.

