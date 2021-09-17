  • September 17, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Isan
  3. Two students nabbed…

Two students nabbed for allegedly torching King’s portrait in Khon Kaen, bail granted

Two students nabbed for allegedly torching King’s portrait in Khon Kaen, bail granted

A street in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand. Photo: Narupon Oat.



Two Khon Kaen University students were separately arrested on Monday morning by provincial police this morning (Friday) for allegedly torching the portrait of His Majesty the King in front of the Srinagarind Hospital in the early morning of Monday (September 13th). Both were later granted bail by the provincial court.

Armed with search warrants, issued by the Khon Kaen provincial court yesterday, two police teams searched the two houses in Muang district where the students have been staying.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Education ministry to inoculate 4.5 million students with Pfizer vaccine starting in October
News

Education ministry to inoculate 4.5 million students...

September 14, 2021
BMA to vaccinate students with Pfizer starting September 21
Bangkok

BMA to vaccinate students with Pfizer starting...

September 13, 2021
High Protein, Plant-Based Wagyu Beef Helps Increase Immunity: ASEAN’s Best Food Innovation by Chula Students
News

High Protein, Plant-Based Wagyu Beef Helps Increase...

September 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.