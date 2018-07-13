Crackdown launched against illegal car parking, driving by motorbikes on sidewalks

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched a city-wide crackdown on Thursday against motorcycle riding or car parking on sidewalks.
The crackdown was focused on 115 points of sidewalks where there have been numerous complaints against car parking or driving of motorcycles. City police have been deployed to man all the 115 points, with a table being placed at each of the points to issue tickets to the violators.
Full story: thaipbs.or.th
By Thai PBS
