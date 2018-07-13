Motorcycles in Bangkok
Bangkok

Crackdown launched against illegal car parking, driving by motorbikes on sidewalks

By TN / July 13, 2018

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched a city-wide crackdown on Thursday against motorcycle riding or car parking on sidewalks.

The crackdown was focused on 115 points of sidewalks where there have been numerous complaints against car parking or driving of motorcycles. City police have been deployed to man all the 115 points, with a table being placed at each of the points to issue tickets to the violators.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close