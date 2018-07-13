Cathay Pacific lands first Airbus A350-1000 at Suvarnabhumi





Staff of Cathay Pacific, led by Kendrick Ko, country manager for Thailand and Myanmar, and sales and marketing manager Yongyut Lujintanon welcomed the first of its new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to Suvarnabhumi Airport this week.

Cathay Pacific is the first airline to land an Airbus A350-1000 in Thailand and was congratulated by Airports of Thailand deputy vice president Kanogwan Kasetsin and customer relations director Anussara Mongsup.

By The Nation

