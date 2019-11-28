Nearly a dozen Grab taxi drivers attack regular taxi drivers in Pattaya

Nearly a dozen Grab taxi drivers attack regular taxi drivers in Pattaya1 min read
Pattaya – More than 10 Grab drivers allegedly attacked a stand of metered taxi drivers in Pattaya last evening. Lieutenant Anan Mahakitassakun was notified of the incident at 10:30PM last night in Pattaya.
Pattaya Police arrived at the scene to stop the chaos after desperate phone calls from nearby witnesses. Three taxi drivers had sustained minor injuries. The scene had been described as an all out brawl between the two opposing companies.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News / 77kaoded