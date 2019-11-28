Thu. Nov 28th, 2019

Nearly a dozen Grab taxi drivers attack regular taxi drivers in Pattaya

Toyota Fortuner taxi in Pattaya

Toyota Fortuner taxi in Pattaya, Chonburi province. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.


Pattaya – More than 10 Grab drivers allegedly attacked a stand of metered taxi drivers in Pattaya last evening. Lieutenant Anan Mahakitassakun was notified of the incident at 10:30PM last night in Pattaya.

Pattaya Police arrived at the scene to stop the chaos after desperate phone calls from nearby witnesses. Three taxi drivers had sustained minor injuries. The scene had been described as an all out brawl between the two opposing companies.

