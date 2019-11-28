Thu. Nov 28th, 2019

U-turn on ban of three farm chemicals angers Bhumjaithai party

Sunrise over the Tapioca fields in Eastern Thailand

Sunrise over the Tapioca fields in Eastern Thailand. Photo: Dean Croshere.


In an abrupt about-turn, which threatens to cause a rift in the Government’s coalition, the new National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC), chaired by Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit of the Palang Pracharat party, overturned its predecessor’s decision to ban paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos effective from December 1st.

The NHSC endorsed a proposal by the Agriculture Department for a postponement of the ban for six months and allow the controlled use of the herbicide glyphosate for indefinite period.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

