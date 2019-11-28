U-turn on ban of three farm chemicals angers Bhumjaithai party





In an abrupt about-turn, which threatens to cause a rift in the Government’s coalition, the new National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC), chaired by Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit of the Palang Pracharat party, overturned its predecessor’s decision to ban paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos effective from December 1st.

The NHSC endorsed a proposal by the Agriculture Department for a postponement of the ban for six months and allow the controlled use of the herbicide glyphosate for indefinite period.

By Thai PBS World

