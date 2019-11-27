Silom, Khao San, Yaowarat roads to become ‘walking streets’1 min read
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to turn Silom, Yaowarat and Khao San roads into pedestrian-only zones on certain hours next month, as a part of its bid to boost tourist numbers and the local economy.
Deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said that Silom Road will be turned into a “walking street” between noon and 10pm on the third Sunday of each month. The trial period will begin on Dec 15 and will run until May next year, when it will be reviewed by relevant authorities.
