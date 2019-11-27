Wed. Nov 27th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Silom, Khao San, Yaowarat roads to become ‘walking streets’

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
Motorcycle on Khao San Road, Bangkok

Motorcycle on Khao San Road, Bangkok. Photo: Globe-trotter.


The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to turn Silom, Yaowarat and Khao San roads into pedestrian-only zones on certain hours next month, as a part of its bid to boost tourist numbers and the local economy.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said that Silom Road will be turned into a “walking street” between noon and 10pm on the third Sunday of each month. The trial period will begin on Dec 15 and will run until May next year, when it will be reviewed by relevant authorities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Events unclear in dismembered mum case, say Bangkok police

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Dismembered body found in refrigerator at a house in Bangkok

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok police arrest Malaysian ‘king of fake whisky’

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Silom, Khao San, Yaowarat roads to become ‘walking streets’

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

No One Wounded in Narathiwat Rail Track Bomb

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Singaporean man alive after four-storey fall in Patong

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Elderly British man killed in early morning motorbike accident in Pattaya

18 mins ago TN