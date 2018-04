Customs officials seized 28 kilogrammes of heroin worth about 100 million baht in street price in a shipment of para rubber pillows to be shipped to Hong Kong at Khlong Toei Port, on Sunday (Apr 8).

Customs officials manning an X-ray scanning machine at Klong Toey port found something suspicious among the para rubber pillows being scanned and took all the pillows meant to be sent to Hong Kong for closer examination.

By Thai PBS