Monday, April 9, 2018
Patong hotel files B100mn defamation counter-complaint against Thai Army

Buildings in Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: The Patong resort embroiled in a spat with Phuket-based soldiers over extortion claims and now facing criminal defamation charges is now threatening to file a counter-claim of defamation against the Royal Thai Army seeking their own damages to the tune of B100 million.

The counter-complaint was announced at Patong Police Station yesterday morning (April 7) by the hotel’s legal representative Anand Chaiyadej accompanied by Patong Paragon Co Ltd Executive Board member Wisit Eamwirojrit.
Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

