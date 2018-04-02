Monday, April 2, 2018
Home > Phuket > Phuket hotel faces defamation charges over Army extortion claims

Phuket hotel faces defamation charges over Army extortion claims

Patong in Phuket
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: The Commander of Royal Thai Army Region 4 base, which covers all of Southern Thailand, has confirmed that he has ordered army litigation officers to move ahead with filing a complaint of defamation with police against the management of a hotel in Patong.

The move follows the hotel management and a “concerned party” posting a video clip on social media claiming that a group of army officers went to the hotel to extort money from the hotel management, Fourth Army Region Commander Lt Gen Piyawat Narkvanich told the press yesterday (April 1).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Facebook logo

Phuket woman transfers over 2 million baht to alleged Facebook scammer

Breaking News

Phuket: Swedish man’s fall ‘accidental’, say witnesses

Bars in Patong, Phuket

Phuket City Police chief transferred amid underage nightlife staff probe

Leave a Reply