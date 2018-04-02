Phuket hotel faces defamation charges over Army extortion claims

PHUKET: The Commander of Royal Thai Army Region 4 base, which covers all of Southern Thailand, has confirmed that he has ordered army litigation officers to move ahead with filing a complaint of defamation with police against the management of a hotel in Patong.

The move follows the hotel management and a “concerned party” posting a video clip on social media claiming that a group of army officers went to the hotel to extort money from the hotel management, Fourth Army Region Commander Lt Gen Piyawat Narkvanich told the press yesterday (April 1).

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News