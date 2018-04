Two policemen were shot and wounded during a raid on a house in Bangkok’s Kannayao district early Monday morning that netted one suspect, 5,000 speed pills and 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, police said.

Pol Cpl Suthep Boonyuen, 32, was shot in his left arm and elbow and Pol Cpl Sarawut Nakphan, 30, in the abdomen.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST