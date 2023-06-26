Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok. Photo: Ray_LAC.




According to a National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) survey, 80.53% of the survey respondents say they still want Thai students to stick to wearing standardized school uniforms.

Chinese tourists warned not to embroider school names on student uniforms

The poll, conducted from June 21st to 23rd with 1,310 respondents aged over 15 years old, saw that 59.47% of the respondents stating they support the continuation of the school dress code enforcement.

