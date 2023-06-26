Phatthalung school girl overdoses after allegedly being bullied by classmates

TN June 26, 2023 0
in Phatthalung Province

Buildings in Phatthalung Province, southern Thailand. Photo: Piqsels.




A 15-year-old girl, at a school in Thailand’s southern province of Phatthalung, was taken to hospital for treatment for a drug overdose, reportedly as a result of bullying by classmates.

14-year-old boy commits suicide after attacking his grandfather with a knife in Nong Bua Lamphu

Some of her classmates are reported to have said that the girl had been regularly ridiculed for her physical appearance, which had caused her to become stressed, adding that she also had problems with her family and teachers, leaving her without anyone to turn to when she needed help.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

