Phatthalung school girl overdoses after allegedly being bullied by classmates









A 15-year-old girl, at a school in Thailand’s southern province of Phatthalung, was taken to hospital for treatment for a drug overdose, reportedly as a result of bullying by classmates.

Some of her classmates are reported to have said that the girl had been regularly ridiculed for her physical appearance, which had caused her to become stressed, adding that she also had problems with her family and teachers, leaving her without anyone to turn to when she needed help.

