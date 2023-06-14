14-year-old boy commits suicide after attacking his grandfather with a knife in Nong Bua Lamphu









A 14-year-old boy has been found dead in the backyard of his grandfather’s house. He is believed to have committed suicide after attacking the old man with a knife, for refusing to give him money to buy cannabis.

Man shoots pregnant girlfriend dead, injures her father

The tragic incident took place in Kut Chik sub-district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu yesterday (Sunday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





