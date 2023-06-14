14-year-old boy commits suicide after attacking his grandfather with a knife in Nong Bua Lamphu
A 14-year-old boy has been found dead in the backyard of his grandfather’s house. He is believed to have committed suicide after attacking the old man with a knife, for refusing to give him money to buy cannabis.
The tragic incident took place in Kut Chik sub-district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu yesterday (Sunday).
By Thai PBS World
