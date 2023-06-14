14-year-old boy commits suicide after attacking his grandfather with a knife in Nong Bua Lamphu

TN June 26, 2023 0
Suwannakhuha District in Nong Bua Lamphu

Na Dan, Suwannakhuha District in Nong Bua Lamphu. Photo: Thaweesak Churasri.




A 14-year-old boy has been found dead in the backyard of his grandfather’s house. He is believed to have committed suicide after attacking the old man with a knife, for refusing to give him money to buy cannabis.

Man shoots pregnant girlfriend dead, injures her father

The tragic incident took place in Kut Chik sub-district of Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu yesterday (Sunday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Khon Kaen airport

Bangkok bound flight delayed after owl hits engine on the ground in Khon Kaen

TN June 18, 2023 0
Street in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet

5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to Boost Regional Connectivity

TN June 18, 2023 0
Street in Khon Kaen, Isan

Laotian man arrested in Khon Kaen after robbing gold in his country

TN June 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Move Forward asked if it will change Thai National Day

TN June 26, 2023 0
Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

TN June 26, 2023 0
in Phatthalung Province

Phatthalung school girl overdoses after allegedly being bullied by classmates

TN June 26, 2023 0
Changan BenBen E-Star Chinese EV.

More Chinese Automakers Plan EV Investment in Thailand

TN June 26, 2023 0
Nakhon Sawan city life

Nakoh Sawan’s slapped waitress denies groping drunk customer’s groin

TN June 26, 2023 0