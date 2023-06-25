36-Year-Old Spanish Man with Interpol Red Notice Arrested at Phuket Airport

TN June 25, 2023 0
Interpol logo

Interpol logo. Image: Interpol.




A 36-year-old Spanish man with an Interpol Red Notice flagged against his name was arrested at Phuket International Airport after arriving from Singapore.

King of Thailand commutes Artur Segarra’s death sentence

Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (June 22nd) they and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the 36-year-old Spanish man who arrived at Phuket International Airport from Singapore. He was arrested at the International Arrival Terminal.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



