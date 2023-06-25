Beauty Contestant from Netherlands Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Pattaya

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier

Pattaya City sign and boats at Pattaya pier. Photo: WallpaperFlare.




Solange Dekker from the Netherlands triumphed over the prestigious ‘Miss International Queen 2023’ transgender pageant arranged on Saturday night, June 24th, at the Tiffany’s Show Pattaya theater.

Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena wins transgender pageant in Pattaya

Cheers echoed throughout the theater as the stage witnessed the enchanting beauty of Miss International Queen 2023, the world’s number one transgender pageant. The highly anticipated results were announced during the Coronation Night.

