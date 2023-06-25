Beauty Contestant from Netherlands Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Pattaya









Solange Dekker from the Netherlands triumphed over the prestigious ‘Miss International Queen 2023’ transgender pageant arranged on Saturday night, June 24th, at the Tiffany’s Show Pattaya theater.

Cheers echoed throughout the theater as the stage witnessed the enchanting beauty of Miss International Queen 2023, the world’s number one transgender pageant. The highly anticipated results were announced during the Coronation Night.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

